Esther Ethel Maude:

Gone to join her beloved Donald Munro in Heaven on October 1, 2020. Mother of three very different individuals who all loved her because we were allowed to be ourselves. Treasured "Big Sis" of her much loved "Little Sis". We will try to continue our lives as you and dad taught us. Seamstress extraordinaire, lover of great music, one of Ferrymead Radio's "silent majority" every weekend. 14 years ago to adopt a second family was repaid with so much love in return, it was the highlight of your later years. So many more trees to plant, lambs to bottle feed, cones and coloured stones to pick up, lilac to stop and smell, daffodils, fantails and butterflies to enjoy, all the things you loved about living in the country. Born a townie, died very much a working country girl. Special thanks to Dr Sean Every who gave Esther back her sight, and the many staff at Lincoln Medical that have assisted Esther over many years. One of the last of her "little gang" of widows at Rowley Chapel.

"So pleased your last month was so happy mum",

but now at peace

- Esther's loving family.

Messages may be addressed to the Moore family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Esther's request, a private family service has been held.







Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020

