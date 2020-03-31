McDOWELL,
Esther Veronica:
On Saturday, March 28, 2020, passed away peacefully at Bethesda Rest Home; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce McDowell. Much loved mother of Barry McDowell, and Sharon and Andrew Tily. Loved Nana of Leah and David Swailes, Emily and Anthony Eason, Kieran James, and Sarah Tily. Loved Great-Nana of Maddison and Ella. Loved sister of Leonard Murphy (Australia). Loved sister-in-law of June Bell (Blenheim).
"Remembered with love"
Special thanks to the staff at Bethesda for their care and support. Due to Covid-19, a private cremation will take place. Messages to the McDowell family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Mar. 31, 2020