JOHNS, Estelle Denise
(formerly Woollett,
nee Mackley):
On August 5, 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 80 years. Loved wife of Ken, and the late Reg, loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Stephen, Wayne and Cassandra, Glenn and Megan, Ian and Tracy, Christine and Mark, Bruce and Louise. Loved grandmother of Matthew, Jeffrey, Christopher, Luke, Rachel, Kate, Georgia, Asashleigh, Olivia, Sarah, Zack, Dayle, and James. Loved great-grandmother of Jackson, Victoria, Jordie, Lucy, and Ely. Stepmother to Steven, Catherine, Shirley, and Wendy. Stepgrandmother to Travis, Nicola, Thomas, Brendon, Darryl, Ryan, Erica, Hayden, and great-stepgrandmother to Corbyn, Conrad, Angus, Max, Jimi, Lilly, Harper, Mia, and Tyson. Messages to the Johns Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/edjohns0508. A service to celebrate Estelle's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Friday, August 9, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019