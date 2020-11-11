Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gulliver & Tyler Ltd 37 Blackett Street Rangiora , Canterbury 7400 033138222 Death Notice



16.11.1928 - 6.11.2020

Died in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loving mother of Kay and Chris, and Andrew. Dearly loved grandmother of Becky, and Harry; Ray, Alice, Philicia, Anthea, Amy, and Caleb. Great-grandmother to Rivar, Reggie, and Araylia. Special friend of Ruth, and Kris. A big thanks to Ron and Barbara Mackie for their support to Mum and Dad. To mum's lovely neighbours; Krystal, Mark and Children, and Cindy and Peter, and mum's superb companions and helpers Deb, and Ange, without whom mum could not have been able to stay at home, as long as she did. Big thanks to Chris and Julie Wade for keeping mum's garden and lawns up to the high standard, that mum, mostly managed with support until she was 90. To my cousin David and my loving family and friends who have supported mum and our family over many years. A huge thank you to Rangiora Family Doctors and especially to Dr Lorna Martin, Gwen, and Annie to name a few, for the kind, caring staff, who looked after mum. The home visits, phone calls and genuine care helped mum immensely. The Doctors Corner, Unichem staff were wonderful also. To the fabulous staff of C1 Burwood Hospital, you were amazing to mum and our family, you have restored my faith in the hospital system and care of the older person. You went the extra mile, with a smile. Lastly, but not least, the Observatory Village in Oamaru, mum's last home, before she died, your kindness, care and support of mum and our family was awesome.

"Mum is now at peace

with her Lord, and the

love of her life, Bob".

At mum's request a private funeral has been held. Messages to Kay Dennison 0276636634.







