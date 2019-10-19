Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esme NICHOLAS. View Sign Death Notice



Esme Noreen (nee Teape):

30.04.1925 - 06.10.2019

Much loved wife of the late Eric Nicholas (Nick), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra (Sandee) and Bill Floyd, Paul and Susan Nicholas, and Karen Nicholas and Grant Bright, loved and devoted Grandma of Nicholas (Nic) and Debi Floyd, Thomas and Anna-Clare Bright, Step Grandmother of Matt Pettit, Amanda and George Argyropoulos, Mitch Forsey and Caroline Da Rosa Quevedo. Cherished Great-Grandma of William and Lucia Floyd and Step Great-Grandmother of Jay, Marshall and Miller Pettit, Dioni and Michael Argyropoulos, and Sophia Quevedo Forsey. At Anthony Wilding Special Care Unit, after a short illness. Grateful thanks to the devoted and caring staff of Anthony Wilding. A family service has been held to honour the life of Esme on Tuesday, October 15. Messages to the Nicholas family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.







Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019

