KAIO,
Eseta Asovalu (Esther):
On July 20, 2020, at the Oaks, Sockburn; aged 72 years. Loved wife of the late Vesesio Kaio, loved mother of Evelyn, Sonya and Joseph Kaio, sister/mother of Aitui and Lupe, oldest sibling of 13, grandmother/nana and great-grandmother of 30. It is Eseta's wishes that there be no Faa Samoa.
Faamolemole e Leai Se Faasamoa.
Eseta will be at home, 4 Stoneycroft Lane, Hei Hei, from Tomorrow (Thursday), after 3.00pm, for those wishing to farewell her before her service. A Funeral Mass for Eseta will be celebrated in St Bernadette's Catholic Church, 74 Hei Hei Road, Hei Hei, on Friday, July 24, at 10.30am, followed by the interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020