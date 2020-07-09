WILLIAMS, Erryn Ann:
On July 7, 2020, aged 63 years, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, with family by her side. Much loved partner of Stuart, best, loving mum of Britton, and Ashton. Loved daughter of the late Eric and Myra Williams, beloved sister and sister-in-law of Larry and Loreen, Murray and Frances, Darryl and Lorna, and Warren and Patsy. Many thanks to the staff of the Oncology Department of Christchurch Hospital, the Cancer Society, and Nurse Maude for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Erryn Williams, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or online at cancernz.org.nz. A Service to celebrate Erryn's life will be held in our Avonpark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, July 10, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 9, 2020