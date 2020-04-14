SMITH,
Errol Burrell (Possum):
Passed peacefully at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Loved and cherished husband of Sandra. Treasured father of Olivia and Robert, and Casey-Anne and Shane. Adored Poppy of his beautiful granddaughter Mackenzie and step-granddaughter Tyla. Beloved brother of Johnny (deceased), Jan, Tony, Gail, Felicite, Cheryll, Julie, Sandra, Michelle, Graham, Philip, Suzy, Jenny and their respective partners and families. Loved son-in-law of Marion and Ashley (deceased) and brother-in-law of Karen. The family invites anyone who wishes to share in celebrating Errol's life to light a candle in memory of him on Thursday, April 16, at 10.30pm.
"One smile for all, One heart
of gold, One of the best
this world could hold,
Never selfish, always kind,
What a beautiful memory
to leave behind"
NZIFH
Published in The Press on Apr. 14, 2020