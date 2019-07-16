SKELTON, Errol Bryan:
Of Levin. Passed away suddenly on July 14, 2019 at home. Much loved husband of Lois. Dearly loved father of Sue, Brent and Joanne. Much loved grandad (Gandy) to Shaun, Katie, Anton, and Daina-Marie, and special great-grandad to Ava and Alise. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Will be sadly missed
and never forgotten.
Love you always.
A celebration of Errol's life will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, 11 Durham Street, Levin, on Thursday, July 18, at 2.00pm. Messages please to Skelton family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2019