PRENDERGAST,
Errol Moulin:
Passed away on April 9, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley for 63 years, loved father and father-in-law of Andrea and Mark, Pierce and Jackie, Patrick and Fiona, cherished Poppy of Katherine, Anna and Michael, Aimee, Natalie and Todd, and loved Poppy of his seven great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Errol Prendergast, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation will take place due to the current restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020