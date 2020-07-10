MACLEOD, Errol Robert:
On July 9, 2020, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 73, after a valiant effort. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine for 51 years, loved father of Brent and Melissa, and father-in-law of Cheryl (deceased) and Andrew. Loved Grandad of Joshua, Jared, Ryan, Luke, Benjamin and Samuel, and special friend of Katie. Special thanks to the staff at Parklands Hospital for the exceptional care and support given to Errol and family during his stay. The Funeral Service for Errol will be held at Harewood Crematorium, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Saturday, July 11, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2020