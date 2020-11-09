STEVENSON, Ernest Young:
Ernest passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, on the morning of November 6, 2020. Ernest was the loving husband of the late Margaret, father and father-in-law of David and Corina (Kitimat, B.C., Canada) and Ruth and Kelland (Christchurch). Loved Grandpa (Bampa) of Sloane, Blake and Solomon. He was father of Anne (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) and Richard with fiancée Harmony (Kelowna and Salmon Arm, B.C., Canada). Ernest was a Baptist Minister in both New Zealand and Canada for over 50 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and the congregation of Blenheim Baptist Church where he served as Senior Pastor and then Assistant Pastor for many years. Ernest will also be greatly missed by the Baptist Union, where he served in leadership roles for many years on various committees and undertaking interim pastorships for churches around the South Island. Messages to 75A Alfred Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz As per Ernest's wishes he will be cremated. A funeral for Ernest and Memorial for his wife Margaret will be held at the Blenheim Baptist Church, 194 High Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 2.00pm. If you are unable to be there in person, the service can also be viewed online through the Blenheim Baptist Church Website. The location for the livestream and public link is www.facebook.com/BlenheimBaptistNZ/
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2020