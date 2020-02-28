RUSSELL,
Ernest Thomas (Ernie):
Unexpectedly at his home due to a medical event, aged 64 years. Dearly loved son of the late Marjory (nee Taylor) and Bill Russell. Much loved brother of Frank, John, Louis, Tony, Adele, Ann, Carol, Germaine, and Clarrence. Will be sadly missed by his wider family, and a special friend of Cheryl, and Cassandra. Messages for the Russell Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernie's memory may be made directly to Heart Foundation NZ. A Private Family Service for Ernie will be held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 28, 2020