Ernest REEVES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest REEVES.
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Linwood, Christchurch
Death Notice

REEVES,
Ernest Alan (Alan):
Peacefully on July 30, 2020, at Brookhaven Retirement Village, in his 93rd year. Much loved son of the late Mary and Jim Reeves, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Joan and Eric Robertson, and Margaret and the late Trevor Brook. Much loved uncle of Gordon, Ged (Gavin) and Anna, Marilyn and Colin, Phillip (deceased), Chris and Donna, Susan, Graeme and Christine, Ian and Liz, Sue and Peter, and Ken and Margaret. A loved Great-Uncle and Great-Great-Uncle to his many great-nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Brookhaven Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Alan. Messages to Alan's family may be posted c/- PO Box 31300, Ilam Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Alan will be held at Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Linwood, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11.00am, a private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.