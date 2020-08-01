REEVES,
Ernest Alan (Alan):
Peacefully on July 30, 2020, at Brookhaven Retirement Village, in his 93rd year. Much loved son of the late Mary and Jim Reeves, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Joan and Eric Robertson, and Margaret and the late Trevor Brook. Much loved uncle of Gordon, Ged (Gavin) and Anna, Marilyn and Colin, Phillip (deceased), Chris and Donna, Susan, Graeme and Christine, Ian and Liz, Sue and Peter, and Ken and Margaret. A loved Great-Uncle and Great-Great-Uncle to his many great-nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Brookhaven Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Alan. Messages to Alan's family may be posted c/- PO Box 31300, Ilam Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Alan will be held at Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Linwood, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11.00am, a private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020