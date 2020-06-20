POOLE,
Ernest Hugh (Ernie):
Peacefully on April 11th, at Christchurch Hospital in his 88th year. Ernie's family invites all who knew him to attend a farewell service at St Andrew's College Chapel, Normans Road at 1.00pm on Friday, July 3rd. The family acknowledges, with thanks, the phone calls and words of comfort received in the Lockdown weeks after Ernie's passing. Further messages can be sent to The Poole Family C/- Sarah Gerard P.O.Box 14224, Christchurch 8544.
Published in The Press from June 20 to June 27, 2020