POOLE,Ernest Hugh (Ernie):Peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, in his 88th year. Devoted husband of the late Helen; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Anne and Jeff Goldstein, Jenny and John Sefton, Judith and Steve Holland, Jane and Mark Sargent, Sarah and Hamish Gerard, and Rob and Sue Poole; adored grandfather (Gramp) of Henry, Michael and Joanna, Elizabeth, Kathrine, James and Alison, Patrick and Jeremy, Beccy and Sam, and Lucy; and great-grandfather of Harriet, Arthur, Edith, Toby, Tilly, Maxwell and Eliana. Messages to The Poole Family C/- Sarah Gerard, PO Box 14224, Christchurch 8544. A private cremation has taken place. A farewell to Ernie will be held at St Andrew's College Chapel when the community is able to come together at Alert Level 1. Details to be advised.