POOLE,
Ernest Hugh (Ernie):
Peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, in his 88th year. Devoted husband of the late Helen; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Anne and Jeff Goldstein, Jenny and John Sefton, Judith and Steve Holland, Jane and Mark Sargent, Sarah and Hamish Gerard, and Rob and Sue Poole; adored grandfather (Gramp) of Henry, Michael and Joanna, Elizabeth, Kathrine, James and Alison, Patrick and Jeremy, Beccy and Sam, and Lucy; and great-grandfather of Harriet, Arthur, Edith, Toby, Tilly, Maxwell and Eliana. Messages to The Poole Family C/- Sarah Gerard, PO Box 14224, Christchurch 8544. A private cremation has taken place. A farewell to Ernie will be held at St Andrew's College Chapel when the community is able to come together at Alert Level 1. Details to be advised.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020