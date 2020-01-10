McNUTT, Ernest Goodwin:
On January 8, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 90th year. Loved husband of Mary, much loved father and father-in-law of Candi and Andrew, Beth and Phil, Mat and Ally, James and Rachael, and the late Johnny, loved grandfather of Hannah, and Cleodie; Roy, and Molly; Krystal, Victoria, and Thomas; Ella, and Sam. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Goodwin McNutt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Goodwin's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, January 15, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020