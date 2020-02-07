MATHIE,
Ernest Raymond (Ray):
Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on February 4, 2020, in his 79th year. Loving father and father-in-law to Bevan and Lee, and Brent. Grandfather to Jade, Danny, Joe, Chris, Nick, and Kaleb. Great-Grandad to Henry, Jack, and Jax. Messages for the Mathie Family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Farewell for Ray will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Saturday, February 8, at 10.00am.
