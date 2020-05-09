Ernest JONES (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Richard,Mark and Sue-Anne,sorry to read of the passing of..."
    - Murray Inwood
  • "R.I.P our dear friend. Loving memories of fun times at CDC..."
    - Gaye Boyd
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

JONES, Ernest Raymond:
07.06.1932 - 05.05.2020
Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at Burwood Hospital, aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Jihl Ngaire Jones. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Karen, Mark and Kim, Sue-Anne and Tony. Cherished Grandad to Jed, Grace, Hazel, Ella, Nina and Charlie.
"A true gentleman, he will be forever missed by his loving family and friends"
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at St Albans Retirement Home and the angel nurses at Burwood Hospital for their amazing kind and compassionate care. Messages, stories or tributes may be addressed to the Jones/Sales family C/- 46 Tomes Road, St Albans, Christchurch 8052. A private funeral service and cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on May 9, 2020
