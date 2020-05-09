JONES, Ernest Raymond:
07.06.1932 - 05.05.2020
Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at Burwood Hospital, aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Jihl Ngaire Jones. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Karen, Mark and Kim, Sue-Anne and Tony. Cherished Grandad to Jed, Grace, Hazel, Ella, Nina and Charlie.
"A true gentleman, he will be forever missed by his loving family and friends"
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at St Albans Retirement Home and the angel nurses at Burwood Hospital for their amazing kind and compassionate care. Messages, stories or tributes may be addressed to the Jones/Sales family C/- 46 Tomes Road, St Albans, Christchurch 8052. A private funeral service and cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020