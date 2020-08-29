

JAMES, Ernest (Ernie):

Bernice, along with Richard and Simon, Simon and Chris, and their families, thank you all sincerely for your kindness and support during our sad and sudden loss of our much loved Ernie. We would like to express our appreciation to all who attended the service, for the lovely flowers and messages, donations to CCS Disability Action and the shared memories of Ernie. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement, with our heartfelt thanks to you all.





