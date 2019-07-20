FIELD,
Ernest George (Ernie):
On July 17,2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brian, David, Linda and Steven Moreton, and the late Barbara Faass, and Gary Field. A much loved Grandad of his 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A loved partner of the late Ellen, and a treasured friend and former husband of Valerie. Messages to the Field family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/egfield1707. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital, for their love and care of Ernie. A celebration of Ernie's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, July 22, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019