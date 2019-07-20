Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest FIELD. View Sign Death Notice



Ernest George (Ernie):

On July 17,2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brian, David, Linda and Steven Moreton, and the late Barbara Faass, and Gary Field. A much loved Grandad of his 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A loved partner of the late Ellen, and a treasured friend and former husband of Valerie. Messages to the Field family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/egfield1707. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital, for their love and care of Ernie. A celebration of Ernie's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, July 22, at 11.00am.







FIELD,Ernest George (Ernie):On July 17,2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brian, David, Linda and Steven Moreton, and the late Barbara Faass, and Gary Field. A much loved Grandad of his 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A loved partner of the late Ellen, and a treasured friend and former husband of Valerie. Messages to the Field family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/egfield1707. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital, for their love and care of Ernie. A celebration of Ernie's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, July 22, at 11.00am. Published in The Press on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers