BAXTER, Ernest (John):
Passed away very peacefully at Grey Base Hospital on August 14, 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Sue, Joanne and Bob, and the late Carolyn, loved grandad of Jessie, Shaun, Ellie, and Alice, husband of Thelma, loved brother and brother-in-law of Des, Josie, Carole and Barry Chapman, Brian (deceased) and Josie, and the late Thomas, a loved uncle, cousin and friend. Messages to 12 Cherry Blossom Grove, Maungaraki, Lower Hutt 5010. A private family service has been held, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.

Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019
