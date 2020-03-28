VERMEEREN, Erin Therese:
Passed away peacefully March 26, 2020, in the compassionate care of staff at Parkstone Care Home. Much loved wife of the late Kees, much loved mother of Mark and mother-in-law of Robyn, and very special Grandmother to Lauren. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Colleen and Leonard (dec), Molly (dec) and David (dec). Loving Aunt of Michael, John, Bernadette, Patricia, Kevin and the late Ralph. Special thanks to Caroline, Greta, Nikki, William and Michael, for their special and extraordinary friendship during her lifetime.
Loved by all who knew her, she will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered.
Messages may be addressed to the Vermeeren family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to the government directive on gatherings during the current pandemic, a private cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020