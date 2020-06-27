WYLD, Eric (Ric):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Radius Hawthorne, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Aileen, much loved and devoted father of Anthony, Joanne, Martin, Wayne, Brent, and Roger. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Eric's family would like to thank Radius Hawthorne staff and residents for their support and friendship, and a special thank you to IHC Christchurch, Court theatre supporters and Friendshipforce Christchurch. Donations to IHC, Christchurch would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Eric's life will be held in our chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, June 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020