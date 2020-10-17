Eric WRIGHT

WRIGHT, Eric Wilfred:
Passed away peacefully October 12, 2020, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, aged 91. Loving and loved husband of Beverley. Adored father and father-in-law of Susan, Stuart and Sandra. Grandfather to Angus and Lucy. Messages to the Wright family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private service has been held celebrating Eric's life. Special thanks to the staff at Nazareth House for their care and support of Eric, Beverley and family.

Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020
