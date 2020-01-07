Eric SMITH

  • "Sad time thinking of you all Pat Youngman."
    - Patricia Youngman
  • "My Condolences to the family of Eric, I worked with him for..."
    - Gordon Timms
  • "A sad time for all the family, remember the good times. Our..."
SMITH, Eric Ivan:
Service No: 814357. Passed away on January 3, 2020, at Parklands Rest Home. Loved husband of Evelyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Adrienne and Barry Laughton (Amberley), Barbara Smith, Christine and Gary Wilson (Rangiora), Bryan and Sue Smith (Rangiora). Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. Many thanks to the staff at Parklands Rest Home. At Eric's Request a private cremation will be held. Messages to the Smith family may be sent to C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on Jan. 7, 2020
