PAULSON, Eric Desmond:
(Late of Omarama, Hanmer Springs, and Rangiora) On December 27, 2019, at Bainswood on Victoria, after a long illness fought with determination. Dearly loved son of Lesley (Christchurch), and Des (Timaru). Much loved brother of Mark (Lake Ohau), Stephanie (Christchurch), Simon (Ashburton), and Julien (London). In his 62nd year.
"Cheers"
A farewell will be held in his watering hole - Main Street Sports Bar, High Street, Rangiora (extra parking available at funeral parlour 12 High Street), on Monday, December 30, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019