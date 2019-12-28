Eric PAULSON

Guest Book
  • "RIP Eric, you always were lots of fun and life of the..."
    - CV Van Dulst (Blackstock)
  • "RIP Eric. Will have a beer for you on Any Day that ends in Y"
    - Wendy Burke
  • "so sorry to hear you were loved Linda ex JRS"
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time.All of you..."
    - Rosemary Hill
Service Information
Geoffrey Hall Funeral Services Ltd
2 Langstone Lane
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-086-3378
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Main Street Sports Bar
High Street
Rangiora
Death Notice

PAULSON, Eric Desmond:
(Late of Omarama, Hanmer Springs, and Rangiora) On December 27, 2019, at Bainswood on Victoria, after a long illness fought with determination. Dearly loved son of Lesley (Christchurch), and Des (Timaru). Much loved brother of Mark (Lake Ohau), Stephanie (Christchurch), Simon (Ashburton), and Julien (London). In his 62nd year.
"Cheers"
A farewell will be held in his watering hole - Main Street Sports Bar, High Street, Rangiora (extra parking available at funeral parlour 12 High Street), on Monday, December 30, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
