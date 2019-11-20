MOIR, Eric James:
Suddenly on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 97. Loved husband of the late Jacqueline. Loved Dad of Lynn, and Julia. Loved father-in-law of Vivienne. Loved Poua of all the moko, great-moko and great-great-moko. Beloved brother of Harriet, and Margaret, and the late Nora, Francie, and Iris. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Eric will be at Te Whanau Tahi Kohanga Reo on Tuesday evening, then home for the night on Wednesday for those wishing to see him. A celebration of Eric's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Thursday, November 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019