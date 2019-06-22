LUNDQUIST, Eric Nils:
Anne, June, Robyn and families wish to sincerely thank those who have offered support after the recent death of Eric. To those who sent cards, messages and made phone calls, our deepest gratitude for your condolences. Heartfelt thanks to those who attended Eric's funeral service, many of whom travelled long distances. Thanks also to the members of the East Taieri Church for the support with the service and assistance with the refreshments. Your help and hospitality was sincerely appreciated. The family are also grateful to the many people who visited Eric over the past months. He greatly enjoyed your conversations and company. To Dr Johnson, Debbie Craigie and the staff at Birchleigh, your compassionate care of Eric was a great comfort to us all. Please accept the acknowledgement as a personal thank you.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019