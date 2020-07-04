JACKSON, Eric:
On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Sumner, aged 99 years. Loved husband of the late Ailsa Jackson. Father of Barbara, Heather, Ian, Neil, and their partners Bruce, Ralph, and Susan. Pop to his grandchildren Ruth, Joanna, Bevan, Stephanie, Hilary, Hugh, and Rosie; and great-grandchildren Gavin, Millie, Robbie, Te Ao Marama, Okaihau, Hugo, Stella, Isla, and Aria; and uncle of Lynette (Australia). Eric's family wish to thank the staff of Edith Cavell Rest Home for their dedication and care of Eric over many years. Messages to 2/10a Celia Street, Redcliffs, Christchurch 8081. At Eric's request, a private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020