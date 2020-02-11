BRADLEY,
Eric Maxwell (Max):
On February 9, 2020, suddenly at home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband and best friend of Bev, for 54 years, loving father and father-in-law of Michael, Samuel, Rachael and Kasim Canli, Joe and Emma, proud grandad of Corban, and Jordan; Yasin, Hasan, and Devran; Charlotte, Leo, and Noah; and a special friend to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Max Bradley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Chervier Centre, 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, February 13, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will be held in the family home (Tomorrow) Wednesday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 11, 2020