BOWERS, Eric William:
On January 25, 2020 peacefully at Ashwood Park Resthome, Blenheim, in his 78th year. Much loved husband of Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant and Angela, Mark and Heather and Pa of Oliver; Lilah, Rose and Claire; Annabelle and Sam. A loved brother and uncle and a friend to many. Messages to C/- P O Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Thursday, January 30, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020