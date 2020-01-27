Eric BOWERS

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss. Thoughts are with you all. ..."
  • "My condolences to you and your family Bev. I have very..."
    - Christine Tilyard
  • "So sad to hear of your passing ERIC me old mate from the..."
    - Gary McLean
  • "Deepest sympathy to Bev, Grant, Mark and extended families...."
  • "Saddened to read of Eric's passing. My sincere condolences..."
    - Alan Smith
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
View Map
Death Notice

BOWERS, Eric William:
On January 25, 2020 peacefully at Ashwood Park Resthome, Blenheim, in his 78th year. Much loved husband of Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant and Angela, Mark and Heather and Pa of Oliver; Lilah, Rose and Claire; Annabelle and Sam. A loved brother and uncle and a friend to many. Messages to C/- P O Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Thursday, January 30, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.