BAXTER, Eric Stanley:
On December 9, 2019, peacefully at home; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Joyce for 70 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Gary; Gary and Shirley; Erica and Roger; Tony and Glynnis; David and Elaine; the late Christopher, and Lynley. Adored Grandfather of his 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Messages to the Baxter family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch, 8443. At Eric's request, a private family service has been held.

Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019
