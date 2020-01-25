Enid SMITH

Death Notice

SMITH, Enid Eleanore:
On January 23, 2020, peacefully in the presence of family, in Christchurch, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alistair, loved mother and mother-in-law of Geraldine and Geoff, Roger and Gareth. Thanks to the staff of Ilam Lifecare for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Enid Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Enid will be held in the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, January 28, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020
