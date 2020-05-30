GRAHAM, Enfys Mona:

Died May 25, 2020, in Paraparaumu, aged 94. Enfys died peacefully with family members present, and as per her wishes had a natural burial surrounded by her children and grandchildren. For her wider family and friends, and those who knew her though shared interests in ornithology, gardening, nursing and art throughout her long life, a celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Thank you to all who knew and loved her. Messages to the Graham family may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu.



