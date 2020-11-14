MITTEN, Emmett Thomas:
Christine, Sue, Kate, Janet and families wish to thank everyone for their love and support shown to us during the loss of a much loved father, father-in-law, poppa and great-poppa. Thank you for your visits, flowers, cards, phone calls and donations made to Hospice. Your presence at the funeral service celebrating Dad's life was much appreciated. Special thanks to the Medical Ward at Timaru Hospital and Timaru Hospice for their care and kindness to Dad during his last days.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020