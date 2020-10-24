Emmett MITTEN

Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
12:30 p.m.
St Thomas Church
Mountain View Rd
Timaru
Death Notice

MITTEN,
Emmett Thomas: OBE
(Retired Assistant Commissioner of the New Zealand Police). Peacefully at Hospice S.C. surrounded by his family, on October 22, 2020, in his 84th year. Beloved husband of the late Joy, much loved and respected dad of Christine and Paul O'Neill, Sue Roy, Kate and Peter Burt, Janet and Mark Vincent, cherished Poppa of Ruth and James, Beth, Rachel and Liam; Anna and Hamish, Joe and Calsey, Ben and Suzy, Tom and Erika; Steve and Sarah, and Claire; Sam, Ben, and Angus, treasured great-Poppa of Georgia, Grace, Isla; Ava, Luca, Elia, Leo, Sylvie; Heidi, and little one yet to arrive. A Requiem Mass for Emmett will be celebrated at St Thomas Church, Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Tuesday, October 27, at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice S.C. would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 7 Marchwiel St, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
