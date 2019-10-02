Emily BRANJE

  • "All my love and thoughts for the family of a little girl..."
    - Pam Westwood
  • "Miss Emily, we feel so very blessed for the precious time..."
  • "Sending my deepest love and blessings! My girls have danced..."
    - Julie Price
  • "Fly high little lady. I only met you once, but your sass &..."
    - Jennifer Branje
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
BRANJE, Emily Dawn:
Following a tragic accident at Hokitika. Cherished only daughter of Janine, and Patrick; loved step-daughter of Neil, and Mandy. Loved granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece, cousin, and special friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Emily Branje, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to givealittle.co.nz/cause/emily-branjes-family-support would be appreciated. A Celebration of Emily's life will be held in The Charles Luney Auditorium, St Margaret's College, 12 Winchester Street, Merivale, on Friday, October 4, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019
