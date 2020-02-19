Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvira AUSTRIA. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 a.m. Eastside C3 Church 269 Hills Road Mairehau, Christchurch View Map Death Notice





AUSTRIA,

Elvira Galang (Junel):

On February 12, 2020, passed on peacefully in the Philippines with family at her side. Dearly loved partner of Kenny Martin, treasured and loved mother of Darryl and Jinky, awesome friend to many, and very close friend to Shine, Nev, Glen, Imee, Monica, Tony, Chill and work colleagues of Aucom Electronics. Special thanks to Mandy Nottingham, Robert Hooper, and Brent Archer. A huge thank you to Junel's spiritual family, especially to Ptr. SJ of Grace Vineyard Church, Ptr. Paul and Sue Julian, Calvin Purton of C3 Church and WIN-NZ Church. A Celebration of Junel's life will be held at Eastside C3 Church, 269 Hills Road, Mairehau, Christchurch on Sunday, March 1 at 10am.



Sweet Junel.

You were so special to us all and we will always love you. Your memories will be forever cherished. You are now at rest in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ! Your heartfelt thoughts and sympathies were so much appreciated.



