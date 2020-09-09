POULTNEY,
Elvin Alex Robert (Joe):
On September 5, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Val, much loved father of Steven, Tina, Nicola, Sherrie, Rachel, Janine, and Corrine; adored by Ruby, and Coco; and a proud grandfather, and great-grandfather. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joe Poultney, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Joe's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to
lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries
and click on the link in Joe's obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020