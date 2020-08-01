Elva MCLAUGHLIN

Death Notice

McLAUGHLIN, Elva Mae:
Elva passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, aged 92 years. For those who wish, you are invited to join the family at the Dunsandel Cemetery on August 8, 2020 at 2.00pm to pay personal respects, for quiet contemplation and for placing of flowers. Following this Elva's family invites friends and family to share an afternoon tea remembering and celebrating our treasured Mum's life from 3.00pm at the Dunsandel Hotel. Bring along any photos, stories and reminiscences about her life, the Dunsandel Players, Brown's Grocery Store, The Old Church Shop and other Dunsandel icons.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020
