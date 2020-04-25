McLAUGHLIN, Elva Mae:
On April 18, 2020, at Bishop Selwyn Lifecare; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alister and Ruth, Julie and Chris, Kay and Murray, and Barry and Katy. Much loved grandma of Sarah, Gemma, and Alex; Ryan, Shane, and Hayley; Hannah and Elliot; Jack and Lucy, who could always rely on her for an ice-cream sandwich. Elva loved bridge, sports, and playing her piano, and was a model of grace and dignity. Her family wishes to warmly thank the wonderful staff at Bishop Selwyn Lifecare who cared for her in her last few days when we could not. A private burial will be held in Dunsandel, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020