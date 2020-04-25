QUINNEY, Elspeth Joy:

17.01.1961 - 23.04.2020

Bethie passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2020, at her community home in Hoult Crescent, Stoke. She had been unwell for some time and although we are sad at her passing we are glad that she is now with Jesus. Youngest and much loved daughter of the late Ray and Marjorie Quinney and sister of John and Colleen (USA), Jennifer and Lee (USA), Ruth (Gold Coast), Peter and Gerda (Appleby), and Mark and Marama (Motupiko). Special thanks to all the kind and caring staff at Hoult Crescent who have done their very best to provide for her needs over the years. Bethie has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a future date which will be advertised. Her ashes will be interred at St George's Church at Motupiko as a part of this service.





