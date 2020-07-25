HEGGIE,
Elsme Ruth (nee Trebilco):
Peacefully at Ropata Lodge, Lower Hutt, on July 16, 2020, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric Heggie and the late George Trebilco. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gillian and Michael Brown, Paul and Gill Trebilco and dear Nana of Jonathan, Emma and Katherine, Fiona, Stephen, Diana, David and Philip. Loved Great-Nana of Damian (dec), Oliver, Harriet and Annaliese. Many thanks to the staff at Ropata Lodge for their loving care of Elsme over many years. Messages can be sent to 'The Heggie Family' C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. In lieu of flowers donations for the Waiwhetu Uniting Church would be greatly appreciated may be left at the service. A service for Elsme will be held in the Waiwhetu Uniting Church, cnr of Grenville and Trafalgar Sts, Lower Hutt on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by Private Cremation.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020