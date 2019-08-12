BARNARD, Elsie Vera:
On August 11, 2019, passed away in Christchurch, with loving family at her side, in her 101st year. Loving wife of the late Len, loving mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Peter McCallum, Pamela, and Peter, cherished nana of Lee, Glenn, Gina; and Jonathan, great-nana of Anita, Casey, Emma, Connor; Kairos and great-great-nana of Maddison, Travis, Lachie, and Lara. A dear friend to many. A special thanks to the team at Thorrington Village for their special care of Elsie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elsie Barnard, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Elsie's life will be held at our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Wednesday, August 14 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2019