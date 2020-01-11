PALMER, Ellis Leslie:

(Reg No 638925, Gunner, J Force, 25 Bty). Ellis passed away peacefully, but suddenly, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Westport. Dearly loved husband of Beryl, loved father of Lorraine and Don, Gary and Jos, Shirley and Paul, and Murray, special friend of Brian, Sue, and Heidi, loved grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and a loved brother and brother-in-law to the Palmer and Thompson families. Messages to 35 Menzies Street, Westport 7825. In lieu of flowers, donations to O'Conor Home are appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Ellis will be held on his 95th Birthday, Monday, January 13, at the FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



