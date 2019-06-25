SMITH, Ellen Mary (Molly):
On June 22, 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Syd for 70 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne, Murray and Paula, and Janette and Mike, loved nana of Mark, and Anna; Lisa, and Cameron; and loved great-nana of Callum, and Aingeal.
"Forever in our hearts"
Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Molly Smith, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Molly's life will be held at St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, on Thursday, June 27, at 10.30am, followed by private burial.
Published in The Press on June 25, 2019