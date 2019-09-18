LINDLEY, Ellen Teresa
(nee Sherlock):
Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved wife of Bill for 64 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin (deceased), Gary and Denise, Peter and Jenny, Maree and Brent, and Tony and Jac, loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and Aunty Ellen. Special thanks to the staff at Woodcote Retirement Village and Anthony Wilding Rest Home. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Ellen Lindley c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The funeral service for Ellen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, September 23, at 2.00pm, followed by burial at Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019