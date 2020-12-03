CLAYDON, Ellen Elizabeth:
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Merilyn and Maurice Coad, John and Trish, loved nana of Darrell, Teresa and Michele; Toni, Jarrod, Kristy and Renee, loving great-nana of all her great-grandchildren. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Ellen by the staff at Ilam Lifecare. In lieu of flowers, donations to the R.S.P.C.A would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Claydon Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service to Celebrate Ellen's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Friday), at 11.00am. Private burial thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2020